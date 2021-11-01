Football: Tottenham sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo

LONDON (AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) - Tottenham announced on Monday (Nov 1) they had sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff.

Fabio Paratici, managing director of football, said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."

Spurs were defeated 3-0 in the English Premier League by Manchester United on Saturday - their fifth league defeat in 10 matches, which has left the London side eighth in the table.

Nuno, 47, signed a two-year contract in June following a protracted search to find Jose Mourinho's successor, with his tenure lasting just beyond four months and a total of only 17 games.

The departure of Nuno, who left Wolves in May after four seasons in charge, means Tottenham are looking for their fourth permanent manager in the last three years.