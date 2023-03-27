Football: Tottenham part ways with Antonio Conte after manager’s outburst

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Antonio Conte, the English Premier League club said on Sunday.

The move comes eight days after the Italian’s furious outburst following a draw at Southampton, when his side threw away a two-goal lead.

The result meant Spurs stayed fourth in the table but they are only two points above Newcastle United, who have two games in hand on the London club.

After the 3-3 draw, Conte, whose contract was due to expire in June, delivered a scathing verbal attack on his players, accusing them of being selfish.

While still in contention for a top-four finish, Spurs bowed out of the Champions League last 16 to AC Milan this month and went out of the FA Cup to second-tier side Sheffield United.

Conte was appointed in November 2021 following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

“We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future,” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

“Cristian Stellini will take the team as acting head coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as assistant head coach.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

The Champions League exit ended Tottenham’s hopes of silverware for another season and extended to 15 years their wait for a trophy, with the club’s last silverware coming in 2008, when they lifted the League Cup by beating Chelsea.

Former Juventus and Chelsea manager Conte worked wonders with Spurs last season after coming in to replace former Wolves manager Espirito Santo, getting them into the Champions League by pipping Arsenal to fourth spot.

But they have regressed this season and the style of football has tested the patience of the fans.

Things came to a head this month, with the defeat at Sheffield United and their dismal second-leg display at home to Milan, when Tottenham barely created a chance in a dire 0-0 draw as they sought to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

After the Champions League knockout, Conte, who had returned to the technical area after missing several games following gallbladder surgery, indicated that the club could bid him farewell before his contract ran out.