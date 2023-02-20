Football: Tottenham move up to fourth with 2-0 victory over West Ham

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur moved into the Premier League’s top four as they returned to form with a 2-0 home win over West Ham United that left their London rivals in the bottom three on Sunday.

There was little to separate the sides in a forgettable first half but Spurs stepped up the pace after the interval with goals by Emerson Royal and substitute Son Heung-min.

Son has struggled badly this season and his poor form convinced Tottenham’s absentee boss Antonio Conte - recuperating from gallbladder surgery - to axe him for the Premier League clash. Assistant coach Cristian Stellini took instructions from his manager.

“Nobody wants to sit on the bench but it’s a decision you to have accept. The decision is always made by the manager and I need to accept,” Son said.

“I tried my best to help the team. I got the chance and I was happy to score. The pass was really good and my first touch helped to make the goal.”

It was a big win for Tottenham following defeat at Leicester City and a midweek loss away to AC Milan in the Champions League and allowed them to leapfrog Newcastle United in the table.

Right back Emerson marked his 50th Premier League game by opening the scoring in the 56th minute from a Ben Davies pass. Son then linked with Harry Kane to double the advantage.

West Ham had started the derby brightly with Jarrod Bowen wasting an early chance but offered little and have now won only once in their last 11 league games with pressure mounting on manager David Moyes.

Tottenham have 42 points from 24 games, one more than Newcastle who have a game in hand. West Ham are in 18th with 20 points from 23 matches, a point below the safety zone.

Stellini has now won all three matches while deputising for Conte this season.

“The moment was important and it was the moment for Son. With the space, Son is an amazing player and we try to use him in this way,” Stellini said.

“Son has a goal so we are happy for him. He has to stay calm and produce his best performance. At the moment he is not 100 percent so we have to manage him.” REUTERS