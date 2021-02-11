Football: Top billing in SPL does not faze Sailors' million-dollar Brazilian signing Diego Lopes

SINGAPORE - He will forever be known as Singapore football's first multi-million dollar signing, but Lion City Sailors' new creative midfielder Diego Lopes insists he will be value for money when the new season kicks off at the end of the month.

In an exclusive interview with the Singapore Premier League club's new Brazilian signings at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Monday (Feb 8), the softspoken 26-year-old said through a translator: "I don't feel the pressure. I always view expectations as a motivation to become a better player.