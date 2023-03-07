Football: Toney strikes as Brentford beat London rivals Fulham

LONDOn – Ivan Toney extended his hot-streak as the Brentford striker’s 15th Premier League goal this season helped clinch a 3-2 win over west London rivals Fulham on Monday.

Toney has shown no signs of being distracted since he was charged with 262 breaches, dating back to 2017, of the Football Association’s gambling laws.

The 26-year-old recently criticised the FA in an Instagram post over what he alleges are lapses of confidentiality as he prepares to argue his case.

But Toney has kept his focus on the pitch and his penalty at the Community Stadium made it eight goals in his last 10 games.

Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane have scored more than Toney’s tally in the league this term.

Toney’s 15th goal put Brentford back in front after Fulham’s Manor Solomon had cancelled out Ethan Pinnock’s opener.

Mathias Jensen netted late on and Carlos Vinicius’s stoppage-time strike was no consolation for Fulham as Brentford extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches.

Brentford, undefeated in the league in 2023, sit ninth, just one point behind seventh placed Fulham in the race to qualify for European competition.

Toney has scored 27 of his 28 career spot-kicks, with his only miss coming while playing for Peterborough in 2018.

“Ivan is the best penalty taker in the world for a few reasons, his strategy, he practises it and he is very cool,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank said.

“He is a special footballer. His character is unique in terms of leadership and driving his team.

“His link-up play and the way he sees his teammates in terms of combinations and then his ability to score goals. He is an all-around player.”