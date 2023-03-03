Football: Title talk not on Arteta’s mind as Arsenal build on momentum

LONDON – Another week, another question for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on whether his team can win the Premier League title, but the Spaniard is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

The Gunners are seeking to maintain their charge towards the coveted prize with a win against struggling Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arteta’s men have won three league games in a row – they thrashed Everton 4-0 on Wednesday – and have a five-point lead over Manchester City (55) at the top of the standings.

“It gives you momentum, it gives you confidence. It puts you in a better position in the league table, which at the end of the day is the most important thing,” said the Arsenal boss of the good run.

But when queried on the title charge, he said: “We never talked that far. We always have a plan and we stick to that.

“The players know. A lot of them have already experienced challenging for different things. Towards the end the attention will be higher, but the demands will be the same as they have been all season.

“(There’s) much more to come. We can do things much better in many aspects of the game.”

Arsenal have reached 60 points after 25 games, which is the joint fastest alongside their 2003-04 and 2007-08 seasons.

That is a feat in itself but Arteta will be wary that City are hot on their heels.

Pep Guardiola’s men take on Newcastle United at home in the early kick-off on Saturday and the Gunners may find themselves only two points clear when their match gets under way.

Arsenal’s home form of late is not the best as well. Their win over Everton in midweek was just their second victory in their last five Premier League games at the Emirates.

But with momentum going their way and Bournemouth in 19th, the Gunners should have no issue clinching another three vital points.

Arsenal defeated the Cherries 3-0 in the reverse fixture in August at the Vitality Stadium, where they were the dominant side as they scored two goals in the first 11 minutes and the third before the hour mark.

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined for Saturday as they continue to recover from their injuries, while Eddie Nketiah is a doubt.

Bournemouth beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 before losing 4-1 to City last weekend.

They now take on Arsenal away before hosting Liverpool next weekend, so it will be tough to see where they can claim the points to get out of the relegation zone, even though they are just a point behind 17th-placed Leeds United (22).

The odds are not in their favour on Saturday, as they have lost all eight of their previous Premier League matches against the side sitting in first place.

Bournemouth also suffered a triple injury blow before their loss to City, with Matias Vina, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier all missing out and it is unclear if the trio is fit for Saturday.