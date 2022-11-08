Football: Tired Spurs will still take League Cup seriously

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has insisted his team will take the League Cup seriously and will field a strong team for their third-round clash at fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Spurs, despite being fourth in the English top flight, are heading into the match on poor form. They lost 2-1 to Liverpool at home last weekend, their third defeat in their last four league games, resulting in pundits criticising their “unattractive” style of play.

“Every game we play, we play a team that is capable of winning,” Stellini said, in reference to manager Antonio Conte’s team selections and also how they will approach the Forest clash.

“I watch many games and in this last month it’s not easy to find attractive football because many teams, in all the leagues in Europe, we are playing a lot.

“I haven’t seen many games with attractive football in this period, maybe only teams that haven’t played in European competitions. We’ve used up a lot of energy in the past month.”

Tottenham’s recent results are concerning for Conte, and they have a big game at home against Leeds United on Saturday, so it remains to be seen if the manager will rotate his squad for Wednesday.

The League Cup may not be their priority – getting into top four in the Premier League is a much more attractive prize – but it could be their best chance of silverware this season.

Conte will again be without South Korean star forward Son Heung-min, who had surgery at the end of last week to treat a fracture around his left eye. Richarlison could be back after recovering from a calf problem, while Dejan Kulusevski may be involved in some capacity following his return from a hamstring injury.

Forest, who were promoted to the Premier League this season, had already lost to Spurs this campaign when they suffered a 2-0 loss at the City Ground in August.

Their manager Steve Cooper will be hoping to set things right.

“You’ve got to try to have the right mentality and the right spirit. Commit to the plan, commit to the style of play and the way we train, and take each game as it comes,” he said.

“It’s one we want to do well in. I see it as a really good opportunity of not just getting through to the next round, but to make a forward step in becoming who we want to become.”

He will be without the injured Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Giulian Biancone, Jack Colback and Moussa Niakhate. AFP, REUTERS