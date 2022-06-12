Football: Tiong Bahru pip Still Aerion 1-0 to stay two points behind WPL leaders Tanjong Pagar

SINGAPORE - Tiong Bahru FC extended their unbeaten streak to three games to stay just two points behind leaders Tanjong Pagar United after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Still Aerion in the Deloitte Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Yishun Stadium on Sunday (June 12).

Second-half substitute Rachel Chan's late goal proved the difference in the evenly matched encounter. The 18-year-old midfielder scored seven minutes from time to help her side stay among the leaders in the seven-team table.

Tiong Bahru started the game the livelier of the two sides, spraying long balls into the box from the get-go but did little to trouble the Still Aerion defence.

Tiong Bahru came close to an opener when a perfectly weighted through ball from the right flank by forward Wang Zhenzhu found the run of teammate Monessha Nair, but Still Aerion goalkeeper Nurul Faizah Ramle got to the ball before her.

Still Aerion had their own opportunity as Nur Afiqah Omar's free kick from 30 metres fell just wide of the near post.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Still Aerion had yet another set piece on the edge of the box but skipper Stephanie Dominguez's dipping cross was easily collected by Tiong Bahru goalkeeper Audrey Cheong.

In the 74th minute, Tiong Bahru's Rachel had a glorious opportunity after receiving the ball in the box from a throw-in and unleashed a low driven shot on the turn while being surrounded by blue shirts. But that effort came to naught.

She quickly made amends just nine minutes later as her left-footed first-time shot curled around Nurul and trickled into the bottom right corner.

On Saturday, Hougang United sustained yet another 4-1 drubbing at the hands of league leaders Tanjong Pagar United who remain top of the league after taking maximum points from three games.

The clash between the Lion City Sailors and Balestier Khalsa was rescheduled to a later date after several Balestier players tested positive for Covid.