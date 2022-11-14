Football: Three talking points as the Premier League halts for the World Cup

MANCHESTER - A Premier League season like no other has been put on hold for six weeks to make way for the World Cup, with Arsenal enjoying a five-point lead at the top of the table.

The Gunners, who have not won the title since “The Invincibles” unbeaten season of 2003-04, have failed to even finish in the top four for the past six seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s men are well on course for a return to the Champions League, but Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have ground to make up if they are to climb back into the top four.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League season so far:

Arteta’s Arsenal project bears fruit