Football: Three Brazilian soccer players flee Ukraine by bus and on foot

LONDON (REUTERS) - Three Brazilian footballers who play for Ukrainian Premier Liga club SK Dnipro-1 have fled the war-torn nation and crossed the border into Romania, they said on social media on Saturday (Feb 26).

Gabriel Busanello, Bill, and Felipe Pires all posted messages informing family and fans that they were safe.

"We did it, after two days of lots of terror and tension we managed to get out...and we're on our way home," Bill, who uses only one name, said on Instagram in a video recorded on the Romanian side of the border.

"We managed it, now we're fine."

The 22-year-old left winger, who joined the club from Flamengo only last month, said they had taken a bus to the border with Romania and crossed on foot.

Other Brazilian players were attempting to leave Ukraine by train.

Several players, many of whom play for Shakhtar Donetsk, posted photos of themselves and their families on a train heading out of the country.

One, Marlon Santos, posted a clip on Instagram saying, "We are still praying. The journey still has a way to go. It's all going to work out."

They did not say where the train was headed.