Football: Three Boca Juniors fans arrested in Brazil for racist insults

One fan was caught making a Nazi salute after the club's 0-0 draw against the Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores. PHOTO: REUTERS
(REUTERS) - Three supporters of Argentinian side Boca Juniors were arrested for making racist insults after their 0-0 draw away to Brazil's Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, the Public Security Department of Sao Paulo said on Wednesday (June 29).

During the tournament's round-of-16 match, two visiting Boca fans were filmed imitating monkeys in front of Corinthians supporters, while the third was caught giving a Nazi salute.

The three men arrested, two for racial slurs and one for racism, were being held in prison, the Public Security Department said in a statement cited by the local media.

"Corinthians vehemently repudiate the racist acts that involved Argentine fans at the Neo Quimica Arena this Tuesday," Corinthians posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

"These behaviours will not be tolerated."

"True to their history of struggle, Corinthians will continue to file timely complaints until it is no longer necessary," the club added.

The teams will face each other again on July 5 in a round-of-16, second leg tie in Argentina.

