Football: Thomas Tuchel, brilliant tactician with ‘challenging’ streak

MUNICH – Welcomed with fanfare by Chelsea but then sacked just over a year later in September 2022, Thomas Tuchel, who is returning to Germany as Bayern Munich’s new coach, is one of Europe’s most sought-after managers but is not without controversy.

The 49-year-old has a reputation as a brilliant tactician who is not afraid to overhaul his side constantly.

But he also has a streak of sackings behind him – with a bad-tempered exit at Borussia Dortmund in 2017 followed by an acrimonious parting from Paris Saint-Germain in December 2020, and most recently a tumultous departure from Chelsea.

Yet his turbulent CV has also shown that he has the capacity to bounce back to lead subsequent top-flight clubs.

The announcement on Friday that he is taking over the reins at Bayern – Germany’s most successful club – from Julian Nagelsmann on a two-year deal is yet another testimony to his employability.

On the field, the verdict so far is unanimous – every club that Tuchel has handled has obtained results and play attractive football, which was why Bayern had targeted him as their priority.

“After the World Cup we were playing less successful and less attractive football and the ups and downs in our form put our season goals, and beyond, at risk,” Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said, with the 10-time consecutive German champions currently second in the league and a point behind rivals Dortmund.

“We came to the conclusion that the quality of our squad was less and less visible despite winning the league last season. That is why we reacted now.”

That is not to say that Nagelsmann, 35, has done a bad job. Bayern have won all eight of their Champions League matches this season and are in the quarter-finals, in which they will face Manchester City in April.

But Tuchel is far more experienced. He had led Chelsea to Champions League glory, won two French titles with PSG and lifted the German Cup with Dortmund.

At once charismatic and prickly, Tuchel, by his own admission, can be a challenging personality.

“I wasn’t easy to deal with as a player,” he admitted in a 2009 interview.