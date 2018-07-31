Football: Thomas Tuchel adamant striker Edinson Cavani will not leave PSG for Real Madrid

SINGAPORE (AFP) - Thomas Tuchel said it was his "biggest wish" for Edinson Cavani to stay at Paris Saint-Germain on Monday (July 30) after reports linking the Uruguay striker to Real Madrid.

Tuchel appeared surprised by Real's interest in Cavani, as reported by Spanish media, when he heard about it after a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid at the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

"This is my feeling and my biggest wish and I have not heard such a thing," Tuchel said, when asked if he would like to keep Cavani at PSG.

"I talked to Edinson some days ago, he didn't mention anything. He said he was looking forward to coming back, he said he's looking forward to joining us to achieve all his goals with us and our team.

"He's a key player for us and there's no thought about giving him away."

Unconfirmed reports say European champions Real are interested in Cavani as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Juventus.

The elegant forward, a member of PSG's "MCN" strike-force along with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, has been with PSG for five seasons after moving from Napoli.

The 31-year-old has reportedly admitted to having problems with Neymar, who arrived for a world-record fee last year, but said he had resolved them with the Brazilian.