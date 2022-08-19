Football: Thief tries to steal Lewandowski's watch

Lewandowski had stopped to talk to fans outside Barcelona's training ground when his watch was snatched. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
7 min ago

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski nearly had his €70,000 (S$100,000) watch stolen outside the club's training ground Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday (Aug 18), Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

The 33-year-old Polish international was on his way to evening training when a person opened the passenger door of a car and took the watch as Lewandowski was greeting fans.

Police quickly arrested a suspect and Lewandowski got his watch back before participating in the practice session ahead of Sunday's LaLiga game at Real Sociedad.

Lewandowski joined Barca for about €45 million last month from Bayern Munich after helping the German side win many trophies including eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

More On This Topic
Football: Barcelona frustrated by gritty Rayo on Lewandowski's debut
Football: Lewandowski says he has a lot to offer Barca despite age

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top