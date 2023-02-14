Football: The key to taking on Premier League defenders for Mitoma? GoPro cameras

TSUKUBA, Japan – For his graduation thesis, Kaoru Mitoma strapped a GoPro camera to his head while attempting to dribble past players.

He would then analyse the footage collected from the camera, including that of his teammates, to study which techniques were the most effective.

“It was an excellent idea,” Masaaki Koido, who coached Mitoma at the university football team, told AFP at the institution near Tokyo.

“No one else had ever studied it and there are no essays like it in academic journals.”

Now Koido is enjoying watching Mitoma teach English Premier League defenders a lesson.

The Japanese winger has been in electric form for Brighton since returning from the World Cup, scoring four times in his last six league games.

The 25-year-old also conjured up an exquisite injury-time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup and has been linked with a big-money move to Jurgen Klopp’s side, as well as league leaders Arsenal.

Brighton signed Mitoma for a bargain £2.5 million (S$4 million) from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 and he arrived in England a virtual unknown last summer following a loan spell in Belgium.

His ascent has been unusual by Premier League standards – he only turned professional in 2020 after completing his four-year physical education degree at Japan’s University of Tsukuba.

For his thesis, Mitoma got together 10 players who were recognised as good dribblers and 10 who were not.

Using the footage recorded, he studied which direction the players were looking when they received the ball and found the better players would already be casting a glance at the defenders and planning their next move.

Koido says there were limits to how much the findings could be put into practice but praised Mitoma’s desire to learn.

He added: “He wanted to become a better player, so he wanted to be able to clearly understand why he was good at dribbling and other players weren’t as good.”

It’s not uncommon for footballers in Japan to go to university before turning professional – nine of the country’s 26-man squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were graduates.