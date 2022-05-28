Football: Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans turn Paris red

PARIS (AFP) - Up to 60,000 Liverpool supporters, most without tickets, thronged Paris on Saturday (May 28), turning avenues and cafe terraces red in their team's colours ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

With each club allocated space for just 20,000 supporters in the Stade de France, tens of thousands of the travelling fans were without tickets.

The ticketless red-shirted Liverpool supporters packed into a fanzone set up in the east of the city where the match will be shown on giant screens later.

They jumped up and down, chanting: "Allez, Allez, we've conquered all of Europe, from Paris down to Turkey."

They were greeted to an appearance on stage by club legend Kenny Dalglish, who scored the winning goal in the 1978 final.

"What a wonderful way to finish the season, lifting the European Cup," Dalglish told the crowd which stretched back along a tree-lined avenue.

Many of the supporters had travelled to France on Thursday.

"Look by yourself, we've taken over all of Paris!" Rohan Sood, 22, from London, told AFP.

He wasn't going to let the absence of a ticket spoil his day.

"It's a crazy atmosphere everywhere we go we see Reds. Even without tickets it's worth it so much."