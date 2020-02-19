Football: Ten things to know about Europe's hottest teen striker Erling Braut Haaland

SINGAPORE - Teen sensation Erling Braut Haaland scored both goals against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 to hand Borussia Dortmund a surprise 2-1 victory on Tuesday (Feb 18).

In a match that featured the world's two most expensive footballers in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, it was the 19-year-old, 1.94-metre Norwegian striker who hogged the headlines after the match.

Here are 10 things to know about Haaland:

1. He made Champions League history on Tuesday. His two goals took his tally to 10 in his first seven Champions League matches, a record in the competition. His brace also makes him the joint top-scorer alongside Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and he is the first teenager to score 10 Champions League goals in a single campaign.

2. He joined Dortmund from Salzburg for €20 million (S$30 million) on Dec 29 and has so far scored 39 times in 29 games this season for both clubs. His deal with Dortmund is reportedly for 41/2 years.

His performances have earned him plaudits from Dortmund captain Marco Reus. In an interview with Sky Germany, Reus likened him to his former teammate Lewandowski, one of the Bundesliga's greatest scorers, saying: "I don't think we've had that kind of striker since Robert Lewandowski. He gives us the option to be more flexible and to play in different systems and styles."

3. According to the Independent, he turned down a deal to join Manchester United, where he would have earned £70,000 (S$126,650) more a week than the current £100,000-a-week deal he is on at Dortmund. The British paper said that this was because "the potential to develop as a player and start in the Champions League were as important to the player and his camp as the financial terms".

In an interview with Viasport, the player himself, who shares an agent with Paul Pogba in the controversial Mino Raiola, stressed that claims his wage demands were the cause of United's withdrawal from signing him were "comical".

4. On Jan 18, Haaland became the first player to score a hat-trick off the bench on his Bundesliga debut, when he put three past Augsburg.

5. Haaland is the son of Alf-Inge Haaland, a professional footballer who played for English clubs Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City. Haaland Sr made 259 professional appearances, scoring 37 goals. He also earned 34 caps for Norway. But he is perhaps most famous for being the player involved in a long-running feud with former Manchester United captain Roy Keane and whose career ended following a well-publicised horror tackle by the Irishman.

6. The younger Haaland also holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single match at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup. He scored nine in Norway's 12-0 win over Honduras in May last year.

Related Story Football: Borussia Dortmund sign teen striking prodigy Haaland

Related Story Football: Erratic Napoli held by Salzburg as Haaland strikes again in Champions League match

The previous record was held by Adailton, who scored six goals past South Korea in Brazil's 10-3 win in 1997.

7. In an interview with ESPN, Alf Haaland revealed that his son has modelled his diet after that of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo because "Ronaldo is 34 and still at the top of the game, so it shows the value of doing the right things".

8. But the teenager's biggest idol is not the Portuguese five-time Ballon d'Or winner, but fellow Scandinavian Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, of Sweden. In an interview with TV2, he says of the former Barcelona and Manchester United star: "Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the biggest one for me - how he became so good, the path he took, the way he plays."

9. Haaland is also a rapper and his rap name is Flow Kingz.

10. But he doesn't just flow on YouTube videos, he is also a speed demon on the pitch. During the PSG match, he was clocked sprinting 60 metres in 6.64 seconds. To put that into perspective, the world record for the 60m sprint is 6.34sec, clocked by American Chris Coleman at the 2018 US Indoor Championships final.