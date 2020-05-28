Football: Ten-man Leipzig held to 2-2 home draw by Hertha

Published
6 min ago

LEIPZIG, GERMANY (REUTERS) - RB Leipzig fought out a 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin after they came from behind and conceded a late penalty, having had left back Marcel Halstenberg sent off in a see-saw Bundesliga encounter on Wednesday (May 27).

The result left Leipzig third on 55 points from 28 games, nine behind leaders Bayern Munich and two adrift of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, while Hertha moved up one place to 10th on 35 points.

The visitors took a 10th-minute lead through Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic before Lukas Klostermann levelled in the 24th and Halstenberg was dismissed in the 63rd for a second yellow card.

Patrik Schick netted a bizarre goal five minutes later, following a goalkeeper error, but Leipzig could not hold on as substitute Krzysztof Piatek earned a share of the spoils for the visitors with an 82nd-minute penalty.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content