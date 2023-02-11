Football: Ten Hag wrestles with emotional Garnacho conundrum

MANCHESTER – Erik ten Hag insists that Alejandro Garnacho’s emotional outbursts are a sign the Manchester United teenager is desperate to do well for the club.

The 18-year-old Argentinian winger has broken into the United squad this season after progressing through the ranks since joining the academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

His dazzling skills have marked him down as a potential United star, but his rapid rise has not always been smooth.

Ten Hag was frustrated by his sloppy attitude during pre-season, but he has gradually won over the United boss and made his 22nd appearance of the campaign in Wednesday’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Leeds.

United will take on Leeds again in the reverse fixture at Elland Road on Sunday.

After missing two good chances in the match at Old Trafford, Garnacho looked frustrated to be substituted in the 59th minute. Showing his fiery personality, he uploaded an emotional Instagram post after the game with an image of him punching the ground and holding his head in his hands in frustration.

The caption read: “When you don’t understand what is happening, remember that God is in control. I trust the plan you have for me.”

Ten Hag took the outburst in his stride and is adamant there is no issue between him and the player.

“I don’t think it’s about that he doesn’t understand the (substitution) decision. He’s quite emotional. That is his strength he is bringing in the game,” he said on Friday.

“He’s totally convinced about himself. That’s a good thing. You need that under the biggest stress factors to perform and he wants to contribute to the end.

“But he accepts decisions and the team is always above everything and I think he knows that.”

While ten Hag is understanding of Garnacho’s passionate personality, he still wants more on the pitch from the youngster.

Just eight of Garnacho’s appearances this term have been starts and ten Hag called on him to add to his season tally of two goals and four assists.

“You have to be on that list, the scoring list, assist list, key action list to have the right impact,” he said.

“We expect you to have an impact, to influence the score, to influence the result.”

The United manager also said that Anthony Martial, Antony and Scott McTominay were unlikely to recover from injuries in time for Sunday’s match, which Casemiro will serve the second of his three-match ban.

Garnacho could start again alongside Marcus Rashford, and either Jadon Sancho or Wout Weghorst in a three-man attack.

Leeds coach Michael Skubala, who is standing in while the club seek a new manager, has called on his team to forget about the 2-2 draw, in which they lost their two-goal lead.

“This is another game to try and get three points for the club. We have to go into this game as a fresh game and think about in a fresh way,” he said.

“Whatever happened in the last game for me is now closed, we go again Sunday.” AFP, REUTERS