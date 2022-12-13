Football: Ten Hag wants Maguire to replicate England form at United

England defender Harry Maguire played in all five games at the World Cup, where the Three Lions exited at the quarter-final stage. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
6 min ago

MANCHESTER – Manager Erik ten Hag said centre-back Harry Maguire had a really good World Cup and urged him to replicate his England form at Manchester United when the English Premier League restarts.

Maguire lost his first-team spot for United in August, but the 29-year-old started every game for England in Qatar, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France.

“It’s clear he is good enough to play at the highest level,” ten Hag said at United’s training camp in Spain.

“He had a period in Manchester where he performed badly and then, of course, there are difficulties. For England, he has good games almost all the time.

“We want him to bring that back to Manchester with him, so he can bring it on the pitch for United.

“He had a really good World Cup. He was really consistent. When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us and that is what everyone expects.”

United return to action on Dec 21 with a home League Cup tie against Burnley, managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, before hosting Nottingham Forest in the league on Dec 27. REUTERS

More On This Topic
World Cup: Giroud takes France into semis, as Kane penalty miss costs England
World Cup: England's Stones warns against complacency in last-16 clash against Senegal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top