Football: Ten Hag targets more Cup success with Man United

LONDON – Erik ten Hag said that winning the League Cup had whetted Manchester United’s appetite for more silverware as he prepared his team to face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat Newcastle United at Wembley in February to end a six-year trophy drought and are also through to the last eight of the Europa League, in which they will face Sevilla.

“Of course, it is huge motivation,” said United boss ten Hag.

“We all really enjoyed Wembley, we all really enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one, to get pushed by that idea, and that has to bring extra energy to beat Fulham.”

Marcus Rashford again stole the headlines on Thursday with the winner in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis, taking his total for the season to 30 goals for club (27) and country.

Nineteen of those have come since the World Cup and ten Hag said there was no secret to success – following a miserable five-goal tally last campaign – but that the forward had simply improved gradually during the season.

“He was also not in the best shape when he started the season but the way of playing gives him a base,” he added.

“And then he brings his skills in and his attitude and mentality, and that is bringing him a lot of progress and that brings the team a lot of joy and gives Marcus a lot of goals and us a lot of wins.”

Rashford last week praised the impact of Benni McCarthy, who was appointed as part of ten Hag’s coaching staff to work with the club’s strikers.

Ten Hag admitted that McCarthy had played a big part, saying: “You also bring staff around who can make him (Rashford) better, who can make progress and whom he gets motivated from.

“I thought we needed one in the staff who is specifically responsible for strikers. Benni is doing a good job but don’t forget others in the staff because it is about teamwork. I think the staff is in a good balance.”

Casemiro will not be available to face Fulham on Sunday as he begins a four-match suspension following his red card against Southampton last week, while Anthony Martial and Antony are unlikely to feature due to fitness issues and illness.

Donny van de Beek and Garnacho will remain out for the long term, but Christian Eriksen is closing in on a return following a serious ankle injury.