Football: Ten Hag focused on football despite Man United takeover talks

LONDON – Manchester United are not being distracted by the prospect of the club being taken over and are remaining focused on their footballing ambitions, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

The initial deadline for bids for the club expired on Friday, with a number of offers – including one from Qatar and another from Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe – made for what could be the biggest sports deal ever.

“We are following it, it’s our club,” ten Hag said, ahead of Sunday’s English Premier League home match against Leicester City.

“And, of course, we are committed but we are focusing on football, on training and our way of play, and games, we are focusing on that.

“We are enjoying our togetherness at the moment. It’s really enjoyable to work and we are focusing on games, and we are in four competitions. Others in the club will have to make decisions and give efforts in the process, but it’s not up to us.”

Asked if the club’s ownership had kept him abreast of proceedings, the Dutchman added: “From the start, yes. They informed me how the process will go.

“I focus on football, they are focusing on other parts and departments of the club on how to get everything financed.”

United, who are third in the Premier League, drew 2-2 with Barcelona in the Europa League play-off round, first leg on Thursday and ten Hag knows that his side will have to fight if they are to return to the more illustrious Champions League.

The Red Devils were in Europe’s elite competition in 2022 but were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 and failed to qualify for this season’s edition after a sixth-placed league finish.

“We are in the right direction, but we have to fight for it,” the former Ajax Amsterdam coach said.

“There are two ways – one is the Europa League and one is the Premier League.

“We know what we have to do and we have to see it from game to game, to fight and to get back into the Champions League.”

The focus on Sunday, however, will be on Leicester and the Premier League.