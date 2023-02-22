Football: Ten Hag coy on ‘different’ plan to tackle Barcelona

LONDON – Manchester United are riding the crest of a wave thanks to the scintillating form of Marcus Rashford, which is keeping Erik ten Hag’s men in the hunt for trophies on four fronts.

The Red Devils could end a six-year wait for any silverware on Sunday when they face Newcastle in the League Cup final.

But first comes the chance to land the scalp of Barcelona in a heavyweight Europa League play-off clash on Thursday.

After an enthralling first leg at the Camp Nou, the sides are level at 2-2 and there promises to be a rocking atmosphere at Old Trafford, where United are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions.

On the eve of such a big game, ten Hag refused to give anything away on Wednesday.

“What we do different you will see tomorrow on the pitch. We have an idea,” he said.

“We all want to play big games, big matches. When we were young, we dreamt of it. But we have to keep in the same mindset that every day we want to give a better version of ourselves.

“Against teams like Barcelona we have to give our best to get into the next round. We are really enjoying it, we are really looking forward and we have to give our best.”

Defender Raphael Varane, speaking to reporters alongside ten Hag, added: “I think we are playing with more confidence and tomorrow the atmosphere will be electric.

“The next aim is to beat teams like Barcelona. It is a real challenge and a good opportunity.”

Rashford will be key on Thursday. The forward turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead for United in a seven-minute spell in Catalonia as he smashed home at Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s near post, before drilling in a cross that forced Jules Kounde to turn into his own net.

Another two goals in a 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday that pulled United into Premier League title contention took his tally for the season to an already career-best 24.

But his explosion since the World Cup break is even more remarkable.

No player in Europe’s top five leagues comes close to the 25-year-old’s 20 goal involvements, with 16 goals and four assists since returning from Qatar.