Football: Ten Hag confirms striker search in January

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he is still looking to add to his attacking options in January after missing out on Cody Gakpo, who joined rivals Liverpool this week.

The Dutchman was speaking on Friday as the Red Devils prepare to make the trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

“I think we have a squad. We have the players who are matching our criteria. But with all the games that are coming, it is tough competition in all the leagues,” he said.

“You want to be in all the leagues and keep playing in all the leagues by winning games and Cups as well. So, you need players, you need numbers to cover. And we need good players, not only numbers.

“You need quality players to cover that and also that you need competition to make (different) tactical choices. So, we are looking for the right player for our squad and has to match our sporting criteria but also our financial criteria.”

Following a poor start to the season, United are currently lying in fifth, one point behind Tottenham (30) who have played a game more. Wolves are in 18th on 13 points, one behind Everton.

Ten Hag’s men returned from the World Cup break with a 2-0 win over Burnley in the League Cup, while they also impressed in a 3-0 Premier League win in midweek over Nottingham Forest.

United have now won nine, drawn two and lost four of their 15 league matches this season, and have just one defeat in their last 14 games in all competitions.

There had been plenty of positives after opening their 2022-23 campaign with two straight defeats. They have now the fifth-best away record this campaign, picking up 13 points from eight matches.

However, ten Hag will also be wary that his team have conceded 16 times in their travels so far.

United will be missing the injured Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho through fitness issues, while it remains to be seen if Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay have recovered from illness.

World Cup-winning centre-back Lisandro Martinez has returned to training and he could possibly start alongside Raphael Varane in defence.

Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui’s reign as the new Wolves manager started with two wins – a 2-o victory over Gillingham in the League Cup and a 2-1 win at Everton on Boxing Day.

The Spaniard will be encouraged by the fact that the last time the two sides met, Wolves won 1-0 at Old Trafford after fighting till the end and scoring through an 82nd-minute winner from Joao Moutinho.