Football: Teenager Elliott's rocket sends troubled Liverpool into FA Cup fourth round

LONDON - Jurgen Klopp said he got the reaction he wanted after Harvey Elliott’s sublime strike put troubled Liverpool back on track with a 1-0 win at Wolves in Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replay.

Klopp’s side came in for scathing criticism after losing their last two Premier League games in desultory fashion at Brighton and Brentford.

But 19-year-old Elliott’s brilliant long-range effort in the first half at Molineux secured a much-needed first victory in four games in all competitions.

Ironically, Liverpool’s reward for seeing off Wolves is a return trip to Brighton in the fourth round.

The Reds’ dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday left them languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of the top four.

“It feels like ages ago that we had that feeling that we win and play well,” Klopp said.

“We played a really good first half and in the end, it was just passion to block the shots. It’s the reaction we wanted to see from ourselves and the boys delivered.

“The goal was exceptional. I don’t want to make Harvey’s performance smaller, but I had a few men of the match today, just the others didn’t score.”

In the bout of soul searching that followed the Brighton embarrassment, Klopp said his struggling team needed to go “back to basics”.

Amid mounting questions about his own future at Anfield, the German claimed this week that he would not leave the club unless he is forced to and hinted at changes in his squad during the summer.

Hamstrung by injuries to a host of key players including Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz, Klopp made eight changes after the Brighton debacle, with only Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate retaining their places.

Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker were among those left out, but Liverpool’s understudies rose to the challenge.

Wolves had forced the replay with a 2-2 draw at Anfield, but Julen Lopetegui’s side were angered when they had a potential winning goal from Toti controversially ruled out for offside in the final seconds.

They were unable to take their chance to avenge that injustice despite a lively start that saw Adama Traore’s cross headed just wide by Raul Jimenez.