Football: Tanjong Pagar United apply to return to the Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE - Local football club Tanjong Pagar United have applied to return to the Singapore Premier League (SPL), the club announced on Saturday (Jan 11).

In a media statement, club chairman Raymond Tang said: "The management committee of (Tanjong Pagar) is of the opinion that the club, having consolidated sufficiently following its sit-out since 2015, and with its prudent financial management, are now in a stronger financial position to make this commitment."

The announcement comes two days after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) reiterated its instruction for debt-ridden Warriors FC, nine-time former champions, to sit-out the upcoming season of the SPL.

Added Tang: "We are certain our application will be assessed objectively by the FAS and we look forward to a positive outcome of this assessment."

Tanjong Pagar last fielded a professional team in 2014, when the SPL was still named the S-League.

The side finished ninth out of 12 teams then, and were runners-up in the now-defunct League Cup competition.

The Jaguars featured in the inaugural season of the S-League in 1996, and lifted the Singapore Cup in 1998, but were forced to sit out in 2005 because of financial difficulties.

The club returned in 2011 but then ran into money woes again and had sat out a second time in 2015.

Said Tang: "Given the rich history (Tanjong Pagar) has, and as one of the pioneer clubs in the S-League in 1996, the club is confident that its re-entry to the professional league will be the start of a journey that is long-sighted, aimed at developing Singapore football through our programmes from grassroots to elite levels."

Tang added the club were thankful for the assistance rendered by the FAS during its sit-out period.

The Straits Times had reported in December that Gombak United, another local club that has sat out since 2013, also because for financial reasons, could also return to the SPL in 2020, potentially with new management at the helm. But sources have told ST that the plans for the club's comeback have since been put on ice.