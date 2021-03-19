Football: Tampines Rovers U15s triumph in pilot programme as youth players return to pitch

SINGAPORE - Tampines Rovers were crowned champions of the ActiveSG X FAS 4x4 Under-15 Challenge after defeating Lion City Sailors in a sudden-death penalty shootout at the Our Tampines Hub Stadium on Friday morning (March 19).

The two sides had played out a goalless draw in the final of the competition, which served as a pilot programme to pave the way for more small-sided competitive football games featuring non-professionals in the future.

The competition was conceived as part of the March school holidays programmes to allow young footballers the opportunity to taste competitive action again.

It started off with 28 teams from 10 different clubs, which included the youth teams of Singapore Premier League (SPL) outfits and ActiveSG Development Centres, and featured over 110 players.

Football is among the sports axed from the National School Games calendar this year, owing to safe management measures introduced in December during the move to phase three of Singapore's reopening. Current rules allow up to only eight participants in physical activities.

Only the professional Singapore Premier League has resumed play, with youth leagues and the amateur Singapore Football League competitions still suspended.