Football: Tampines Rovers ready to resume SPL title tilt with Albirex Niigata clash, after long break

SINGAPORE - Sixteen days have passed since their last Singapore Premier League (SPL) game, yet Tampines Rovers have only had two days as a full team to prepare for their next match.

But Stags coach Gavin Lee says his rested squad are ready for their crunch SPL game with last season's champions Albirex Niigata at the Jurong East Stadium on Saturday (June 15).

Before the season began, Tampines were touted as one of the favourites for their first championship win since 2013 but, with over a third of the season gone, the Stags trail league leaders Brunei DPMM by 10 points.

Albirex have not fared too much better in their title defence and trail DPMM by nine points, although both teams have played one game fewer than the Bruneians' 11 this term.

Lee said he has not had to spell out to his players how important Saturday's game is to Tampines' title hopes.

"I honestly don't think our boys need any further reminders, they are sensible and know the situation," said the 28-year-old.

"I don't need to hype up the game for them any bigger than it already is."

Tampines played their last game on May 29, beating the Young Lions 4-0, before four players - defenders Irwan Shah and Amirul Adli, and midfielders Shahdan Sulaiman and Yasir Hanapi - linked up with the Singapore national team during the two-week international window.

Albirex, meanwhile, have had an even longer break - 21 days - since their goalless draw with DPMM, and had their squad intact for the entire period.

Aside from having an incomplete squad to work with for most of the break, Lee has also had to figure out how to replace Canadian star Jordan Webb for the upcoming game. The winger, who has scored four SPL goals, is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card this term against the Young Lions.

"We've worked on finding out a solution (to replace Webb), but whether we have found one, we'll find out after the game," said Lee.

"It's like preparing for exam. You can do everything but never know how well you have prepared until you receive the results later on.

"I know we've done our bit in terms of preparation work. It's now down to the players to go out on Saturday, confident and calm, to execute our plans and see if the stars align for us."

Contacted, Albirex coach Keiji Shigetomi would only say that the 21-day break was "a good preparation period for the next game", although the White Swans still have "many injured players", without elaborating.

On the importance of Saturday's match in catching up with DPMM, he added: "I think every match is important, (so) of course tomorrow's game is also important."