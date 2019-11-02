Football: Tampines Rovers edge seven-goal thriller to lift Singapore Cup for fourth time

SINGAPORE - Tampines Rovers lifted the Komoco Motors Singapore Cup on Saturday night (Nov 2) after notching a thrilling 4-3 win over Warriors FC at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

It is the Stags' fourth triumph in the competition, and their first since 2006. They are also the first local team to win the competition since Balestier Khalsa in 2014 - Japanese outfit Albirex Niigata lifted four straight cups from 2015 to 2018.

They fell behind early in the game, with Warriors striker Khairul Nizam capitalising on a defensive mistake to put his side in front in the 12th minute.

Tampines equalised through Irwan Shah in the 17th minute, but Nizam grabbed his second two minutes later, punishing more poor defending by the Stags.

The threat of lightning then halted the game at the 27th minute mark for about half an hour, and when play resumed, Stags youngster Joel Chew, 19, levelled the score at 2-2 with a fine shot from just outside the box.

Tampines then took hold of the contest in the second half, scoring twice in nine minutes through Amirul Adli (57th min) and Zehrudin Mehmedovic (66th).

But they had to endure a nervy ending after Warriors substitute Fairoz Hasan slammed home a goal in the 86th minute, reacting quickest after Syazwan Buhari had denied Sahil Suhaimi from the penalty spot.

In another match played before the final, Geylang International secured third place by beating Brunei DPMM 12-11 on penalties, after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Eagles goalkeeper Zainol Gulam was the hero for his side, denying DPMM's 25-goal striker Andrei Varankou after scoring a penalty of his own.