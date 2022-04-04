Football: Talking points from the Premier League weekend

LONDON (REUTERS) - Here are the key talking points from the Premier League weekend.

1. Thiago hitting top gear

Diogo Jota and Fabinho grabbed the headlines after scoring in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday (April 2) that made it 10 league victories in a row, but manager Jurgen Klopp will be particularly pleased with the form of Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish playmaker was at his best as he called the shots against Watford and wowed the Anfield crowd with a no-look pass that sliced open the defence, before going close with a volley.

Watching with interest will be Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - who previously managed Thiago at Bayern Munich - ahead of this weekend's big home clash with Liverpool, which could decide which way the league title is headed.

2. Chelsea hope for a post-blip repeat