Football: Switzerland put six past Iceland in Nations League

Switzerland's Kevin Mbabu, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Albian AJeti and Xherdan Shaqiri, celebrate during the match.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
ST GALLEN, Switzerland (AFP) - Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri was among the scorers as Switzerland routed Iceland 6-0 in their opening game of the UEFA Nations League in St Gallen on Saturday (Sept 8).

Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria gave Switzerland a two-goal lead before Shaqiri fired in a free-kick from a tight angle out on the right on 53 minutes.

Goals from Haris Seferovic, Albian Ajeti and Admir Mehmedi completed the resounding win as Switzerland made a dream start to a group that also includes World Cup semi-finalists Belgium.

Iceland host Italy in Reykjavik on Tuesday, while Switzerland play England in a friendly in Leicester.

