Football: Super subs earn Man United 4-2 win in thriller at Leeds

LEEDS (REUTERS) - Second-half goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga earned Manchester United a 4-2 victory over Leeds United in an action-packed clash at a sodden Elland Road in the English Premier League on Sunday (Feb 20).

In a red-hot atmosphere, the visitors took the lead in the 34th minute, with captain Harry Maguire heading home to score his side's first league goal from a corner all season. United have failed to score from 138 corners taken since their last successful conversion against Burnley last April.

As the rain became more torrential, Ralf Rangnick's side compounded the home side's woes when Bruno Fernandes, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture earlier this season, squeezed another header into the net in first-half stoppage time.

Seemingly dead and buried, Leeds turned the match on its head with two goals in less than a minute early in the second to lift the roof off Elland Road.

Spanish forward Rodrigo's cross managed to loop over United goalkeeper David de Gea and into the net before winger Daniel James squared for Leeds substitute Raphinha to level at the far post.

The visitors were the ones to get over the line, however, as Fred put his side in front 20 minutes from time before Elanga settled the contest in the 88th minute.

Former United defender Gary Neville heaped praise on forward Jadon Sancho after the Englishman provided two assists, telling Sky Sports: "I have to give Sancho Man of the Match for his two assists. He is definitely getting better, and he looks much more comfortable in this Manchester United shirt.

"It's been United's quality, in the end, that has won this game. His delicate chipped cross in the first half for Bruno Fernandes' goal and the reverse pass to Fred for the third played a crucial part in the win."

The result moved fourth-place United to 46 points, four behind Chelsea in third, while Leeds stay in 15th spot, five points above the relegation zone.