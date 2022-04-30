Football: 'Super agent' Mino Raiola dies aged 54, says family

Mino Raiola had represented Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland. PHOTO: REUTERS
MILAN (AFP) - Mino Raiola, one of the most powerful agents in football who represented Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, has died at the age of 54, his family announced on Saturday (April 30).

"In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was," the Italian's family said in a message on Twitter.

“Mino fought to the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.”

Raiola’s family did not say from what illness he had been suffering from but he had been at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital where he had previously survived scares.

His death comes two days after Italian media reported he had died only for his agency, the head of San Raffaele’s intensive care department and eventually the man himself to deny he had passed away.

