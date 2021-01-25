Football: Suarez strikes again as Atletico march on with Valencia win

MADRID (AFP) - Luis Suarez scored a brilliant team goal as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 on Sunday (Jan 24) and move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

After Real Madrid thrashed Alaves on Saturday, Barcelona had earlier followed suit with a scrappy 2-0 victory over Elche.

But Atletico were undeterred in the capital, as their considerable advantage was restored again, with a game in hand.

"We don't get carried away or think too far ahead, we think about getting better," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

Suarez finished off a flowing move that had started almost on Atletico's goal-line before substitute Angel Correa capped another slick string of passes to end Valencia's resistance.

The visitors had taken an early lead in stunning fashion, Uros Racic curling into the top corner from 35m but Joao Felix equalised and Atletico came back, in a way that has begun to feel expected.

Felix was replaced by Correa after an hour by Simeone after assisting Suarez and scoring a goal for himself that should send a message to his coach, who has handed the 21-year-old a spell on the bench in recent weeks.

"It's not written that footballers have to play 90 minutes," said Simeone. "Joao scored a goal, made an assist, he came off and on came Correa, who scored a goal and was close to another. The competition is healthy."