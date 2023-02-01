Football: Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos stuns with record 48-metre own goal

Konstantinos Mavropanos (above) steered the ball from near the right touch-line to beat his own goalkeeper Florian Mueller after a throw-in in the fourth minute. PHOTO: DINOS_MAVROPANOS/INSTAGRAM
BERLIN - VfB Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos left his teammates stunned as he slotted a 48-metre own goal with a no-look pass in a German Cup clash against second division side Paderborn.

On loan from Arsenal, the Greek international steered the ball from near the right touch-line to beat his own goalkeeper Florian Mueller after a throw-in in the fourth minute.

The German Football Federation tweeted it was the furthest distance for an own goal in the competition’s history.

To Mavropanos’ relief, Stuttgart fought back with late goals from Gil Dias and Serhou Guirassy to sneak a 2-1 win and reach the quarter-finals.

“It was a memorable start with the own goal. A real setback. Konstantinos will be telling his grandchildren about it,” Stuttgart sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth told Sky TV. REUTERS

