Football: Struggling Sancho's Man United return on hold, says Ten Hag

LONDON - Erik ten Hag has revealed Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United return is on hold until the struggling England forward improves mentally and physically.

Sancho has not played for United since their 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League on Oct 22.

The 22-year-old was left out of England’s World Cup squad and also missed United’s training camp in Spain last week.

Sancho has found it difficult to produce for United on a regular basis since his £73 million (S$120 million) move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

He also endured racist abuse after missing a penalty during England’s European Championship final shoot-out defeat against Italy last year.

United manager Ten Hag said he had seen a further dip in Sancho’s confidence after he was axed from the England squad for the Nations League matches in September.

“Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“He was not in the right status or fitness state.”

Sancho scored three times in his first eight appearances this season, but missed United’s final four games before the World Cup break and deleted his social media presence after being snubbed by England.