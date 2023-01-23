Football: Struggling Leeds held to goalless draw by Brentford

LEEDS, England - Leeds United and Brentford played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday leaving the hosts a point above the relegation zone following a frustrating afternoon.

The disappointing result stretches Leeds’ winless run to six league games and leaves them in 15th place in the standings just a point above third-bottom Bournemouth.

“Points are crucial for us at the moment,” said Leeds forward Jack Harrison. “We would like to get as many as we can and would have liked to win but we take the point, move on and get ready for the next game.”

Neither side were able to take control of the game in a scrappy and disjointed first half when Leeds had more possession and better attempts but no luck in front of goal.

Max Woeber, signed earlier this month from Red Bull Salzburg, had a chance to make an impression on his first start for Leeds with a free kick from just outside the box, but fired just over the bar in the 14th minute.

Brentford’s best opportunity in the first half came when Rico Henry found himself in space on the left of the box in the 37th but, instead of shooting, he attempted a pass to striker Ivan Toney, which was cut out by Robin Koch.

Leeds tried hard to play with more attacking intent after the break, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto all forcing goalkeeper David Raya into action.

Brentford occasionally threatened to hit the home side on the counter, but finished the game without a shot on target.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford looked lively after coming on late in the second half but the hosts failed to find a winner.

“They (Brentford) are a tough team to break down. They play a deep block and make it difficult for teams to penetrate them and score goals,” Harrison added.

“We tried our best today with different ways - crosses, one-twos - but it didn’t quite come off.”