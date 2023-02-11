Football: Potter sees positives in Chelsea’s draw with West Ham

LONDON – Despite being held to a 1-1 Premier League draw at West Ham United on Saturday, Chelsea manager Graham Potter used the word “positives” three times when asked to describe his side’s performance.

The Blues’ winless run in the league extended to three games when on-loan Portuguese forward Joao Felix’s first goal for the club was cancelled out by West Ham defender Emerson at the London Stadium.

Potter’s expensively assembled team once again failed to live up to their price tags as the pressure mounted on the 47-year-old, but he was not too bothered by the result.

“I think you could see positives in the performances for us especially in the first half. It was a step forward for us and lots to go forward with,” he said on BT Sport.

“We are in a process where we are getting guys up to speed, to match minutes so the ability to sustain what we want to do is the challenge for us but there were positives in the game.

“These are the little things you need to go in your favour and at the moment they are not so that’s life, there is nothing to complain about. We have to keep working. There were positives today and some good attacking moment from players adapting to the Premier League.

“We will get better from the experience.”

Ninth-placed Chelsea have won just one of their past eight games in all competitions and are now without a win in their last seven away league games.

The club splashed out more than £300 million (S$481 million) on new signings during the January transfer window and although Potter insists he is aware of the pressure to get Chelsea back on track, he has been unable to stop the rot and is certain to face further scrutiny about his position.

The Blues face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday and he desperately needs to steer his team through to the quarter-finals to earn some breathing space.

It all started well for him on Saturday when Felix put Chelsea ahead in the 16th minute in his second appearance for the club, only for Emerson to haunt his former team with an equaliser before half-time.

Chelsea’s goal was entirely constructed by their new recruits, with Mykhailo Mudryk snapping into a tackle on Jarrod Bowen before Enzo Fernandez curled his cross towards Felix, whose well-timed run beat West Ham’s offside trap as he volleyed home from six yards.