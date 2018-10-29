Football: Striker Eduard Bello scores twice, proposes to girlfriend and gets injured - all in an hour's work

SANTIAGO (REUTERS) - Two goals, an injury, and a fiancee - but not necessarily in that order.

That was the afternoon's eventful haul for Eduard Bello, a Venezuelan striker who proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of the Chilean league match between Antofagasta and Everton on Sunday (Oct 28).

Bello got a truncated preview of the ups and downs of married life in a whirlwind hour on the pitch.

He put Antofagasta ahead after just two minutes and then ran into the stands where he kissed his girlfriend and got down on one knee before putting a ring on her finger.

After applause from both sets of fans, a clearly delighted Bello ran back to the field and continued with the game.

His team conceded goals in the 40th and 44th minutes but the newly-betrothed Bello popped up seconds before the break to level the score at 2-2 with his 13th goal in 25 games this season.

The 23-year old was subbed with injury after being taken down by a rough tackle midway through the second half and was forced to watch as a late winner from Everton put a dampener on his happy day.