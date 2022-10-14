Football: Stephen Ng steps down as Singapore women's coach

SINGAPORE - After almost 20 months at the helm, Stephen Ng will step down as Singapore's women's football coach on Oct 31.

Ng's assistant Ratna Suffian will lead the Lionesses as their interim coach. Singapore will play their next competitive matches during the Olympic qualifiers in April 2023.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) made the announcement on Friday, with general secretary Yazeen Buhari thanking the 51-year-old "for his efforts in leading the Lionesses".

He said: "The FAS took a decisive step some four years ago towards investing strategically in the women's game, and we are glad Stephen played a significant role in shaping the Lionesses to this stage.

He added that the governing body has begun its search for a new coach and "details will be made known in due course".

Ng took over the reins in March 2021 after spending six years at the Brunei Football Association, where he helped to develop their women's grassroots football.

He oversaw 15 matches - which started and ended with losses to Indonesia - that comprised three wins, one draw and 11 defeats.

Notably in 2022, they beat Seychelles 6-2 in a friendly, recorded their first SEA Games win since 1985 with a 95th-minute winner against Laos, and overcame the Indonesians 2-0 at the AFF Women's Championship.

Ng said: "What I feel and the public has witnessed, was a progressive tenure from the way the team has developed over time.

"These players have the potential to go even further, and I wish the new coach all the very best to continue to raise the level of women football in Singapore."