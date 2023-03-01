Football: Stellini won't take credit for inspiring Spurs without Conte

SHEFFIELD, England - Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini has refused to take credit for his perfect record in the absence of recuperating boss Antonio Conte.

Conte has missed four games due to gallbladder surgery and his subsequent rehabilitation, with Tottenham winning each time under Stellini’s stand-in leadership.

Tottenham have beaten Manchester City, West Ham and Chelsea in the Premier League during Conte’s health-related absence.

The north Londoners also defeated Marseille in their Champions League group stage meeting in November while Conte served a suspension.

With Conte still not ready to return to the bench after initially coming back too quickly for defeats at Leicester and AC Milan, it will be Stellini in charge again for Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Sheffield United.

The Italian also won several games while standing in for Conte during their time together at Inter Milan, but he deflected praise for his impressive record.

“I try to be successful working in football as an assistant or whatever. I’m focused on my job as an assistant,” Stellini told reporters on Tuesday.

“I enjoy seeing the team play well, I enjoy seeing the team playing with energy, enthusiasm and everything they have. They push with 100 per cent on the pitch. This makes me enjoy.

“I want to work on this aspect and follow this momentum. At the moment we’re waiting for Antonio to come back but Antonio is still here because we work with him from here and we speak a lot.”