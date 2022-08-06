Football: StarHub customers angered by broadcast issues during EPL games

SINGAPORE - Frustrated and fuming football fans once again took to social media on Saturday (Aug 6) to complain about StarHub's broadcast service, after some subscribers experienced disruptions during English Premier League (EPL) game between Fulham and Liverpool.

The local telco is the broadcaster of the EPL in Singapore for six seasons.

Issues such as broadcast lags, low quality pictures and audio, as well as sudden freezes on their screens have been reported since the season's opening match on Friday, when Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

Some customers also reported issues with logging in or linking their subscription to their devices.

The complaints come just a few weeks after customers reported similar malfunctions and lags during the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the National Stadium on July 15.

User Moh San wrote on StarHub's Faceook page: "This is crap. Keeps prompting error messages and when you're finally in, lags the hell out of everything and even rewinds and repeats every now and then. Quality is ridiculously bad every now and then as well."

Shazni Azmi had similar issues, posting a screenshot of a message that reads "Player Error".

He said: "Please fix this. Been a terrible 20 mins so far. Audio doesn't sync, stream lags and buffers a lot. Same on both wifi and StarHub data. Sometimes it just stops and shows error screen. Incredibly frustrating."

Others also complained of slow customer service from the telco.

Remesh Kunnasegaran said that he had waited 40 minutes for technical service during the Arsenal and Crystal Palace match.

He wrote at about 1.45pm on Saturday: "Signed up for Premier+. Says that my Hub ID isn't linked to the subscription for which I have already paid for... was told that it would be resolved by this morning and nothing.

"I waited 1hr this morning again on the phone for technical service and got rerouted to billing cause there was too much phone traffic. Was told it would take 5 minutes to get to technical services and I have now been on the phone for another 30 minutes. Ridiculous service."

When contacted by The Straits Times, StarHub said: "We are aware that some of our TV+ customers are experiencing difficulties streaming the Liverpool vs Fulham game. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, and are working hard to resolve these issues urgently. IPTV service is not affected.”