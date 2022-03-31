Football: Stags' renaissance man van Huizen relishing second chance after retirement U-turn

SINGAPORE - Last December, while doing a spring-clean of his home, Christopher van Huizen was close to throwing away a pair of boots that he had kept aside for a few years. The pair of white boots, customised with red laces, was meant for when he next took the pitch with the Singapore national team.

Having briefly toyed around with the idea of quitting the sport after a forgettable season with Geylang International in 2021, van Huizen was sure that he would never get the chance to don that special pair of boots for the Republic.

"I picked those boots up and told myself it's not going to happen," the 29-year-old told The Straits Times. "I told myself to just forget about it."

After making a U-turn on retirement, however, van Huizen has been rejuvenated at Tampines Rovers, whom he signed a one-year deal with this year. His performances so far this term helped him earn his fifth cap - and first since March 2016 - last Saturday when Singapore beat Malaysia 2-1 in a friendly.

Just as he had promised himself, he took to the National Stadium pitch in the boots he had saved for the occasion.

Confidence soaring, van Huizen is now turning his focus towards Saturday (April 2), when he will face former side Geylang at Our Tampines Hub for the first time since leaving them.

Van Huizen, who spent three years with the Eagles, said: "The last few years, I had not enjoyed my football at all. In fact, I was going through the motions. It was a case of turning up for training, get it done with and repeat that cycle each day.

"In football, you can't play for the sake of it and hope to do well. If you don't play with purpose, it's hard to perform."

Van Huizen, who first made his name in local football with an appearance on reality TV series FirstXI in 2014, declined to elaborate on his disillusionment with the sport, only saying it was a "mix of personal reasons and the environment I was in".

League rules on mandatory fielding of age-group players also played a part, and limited him to just seven starts in 19 matches for Geylang.

But with a change of the rule - from three Under-23 players to just one this season - and a determination to not end his football career on a negative note, van Huizen had conversations with former teammate Fahrudin Mustafic- now Tampines' assistant coach - and Stags head coach Gavin Lee before deciding to prolong his career to rejoin the team he had previously been a part of for half a season, in 2016.

Said van Huizen: "My priority this year was just to focus on my club and start enjoying my football again. A national call-up did not even cross my mind.

"But now it's proof to me that if I keep working hard and improve my game, I can get the rewards. I know that there is a lot more I can achieve in my career and I don't want to waste it."

Another reason for a career renaissance is van Huizen's transformation from a classic take-on-his-man, chalk-on-his-boots winger into a wing-back.