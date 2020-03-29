Football: Spurs star Son returns to S. Korea for personal reasons, Bergwijn back to Holland for child's birth

LONDON (AFP) - Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, who is recovering from injury, has been allowed to fly home to South Korea for "personal reasons".

Although Britain is on lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, the English Premier League club on Sunday (March 29) said Son has been given permission to return to Asia.

The 27-year-old has been recovering after suffering a fractured arm during Tottenham's win at Aston Villa on Feb 16.

It was reported that Son and his parents arrived in Seoul on Sunday and will spend two weeks in quarantine in line with South Korean government guidelines.

He had already spent two weeks in self-isolation in Britain after returning from South Korea at the end of February, having travelled home for surgery.

He will take part in Tottenham's remote training programme, which is set to begin via video call on Monday.

He was not expected to return from injury this season but he might yet play the tail-end should it resume, as the pandemic has postponed English football until at least April 30.

Meanwhile, Son's Tottenham team-mate Steven Bergwijn has travelled to the Netherlands ahead of the impending birth of his child.

"The club has given permission for both Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries," a statement on Tottenham's website said.

"Both players will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away."