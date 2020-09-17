Football: Spurs' packed schedule a threat to player welfare, says Eric Dier

(REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur have real depth to their squad this season but it will be tested to the fullest by an upcoming schedule which midfielder Eric Dier says gives little thought to player safety.

Spurs, who opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday (Sept 13), could play nine domestic and European matches in the space of three weeks.

"I think there's fantastic depth throughout the squad and the manager has emphasised that if we want to be successful and win games, it's all about the squad and that squad performing," Dier said.

"But if you look at the schedule, it isn't showing any care for players' physical welfare. It's common sense really, trying to ask someone to play Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday.

"It doesn't seem like there is any care for players' welfare in that situation."

Tottenham face Bulgarian minnows Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday in the Europa League second qualifying round.

On Sunday, they travel to Southampton looking for their first Premier League points of the season.

Two days later, they face League Two outfit Leyton Orient in the third round of the League Cup.