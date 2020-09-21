Football: Spurs' League Cup clash in doubt after Leyton Orient players test positive for coronavirus

(REUTERS) - A number of Leyton Orient first-team players have tested positive for Covid-19, the English League Two club said on Monday (Sept 21), throwing Tuesday's League Cup home match against Tottenham Hotspur in doubt.

Orient confirmed that its Breyer Group Stadium, which is due to host the English Premier League side in the third round of the League Cup, and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice.

"We have informed the EFL and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday's match shortly," Orient said in a statement.

The English Football League (EFL) said it was waiting for the outcome of the discussions between the club and Public Health England before taking any action.

"(Discussions) will determine what, if any, action is required outside of adhering to current protocols and guidance," the EFL said in a statement.

Orient also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic - three of their most recent opponents - before the public release of the information.

The players will now follow the self-isolation guidelines set by the British government.

Britain has recorded over 424,000 coronavirus cases and more than 41,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.