Football: Spurs assistant Stellini demands better performance after FA Cup shock

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini may not be in the hot seat much longer, but he has made it clear that Spurs need to step up when they make the Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Both teams are reeling from midweek defeats – Spurs’ aim to end their 15-year trophy drought became tougher when they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round, while Wolves fell 2-0 to Liverpool in the league.

Stellini apologised to fans and criticised Tottenham for lacking energy following the match. On Friday, he reiterated that he was not happy with his players’ performance.

“Everyone was disappointed and it is difficult to shake off this type of match. Maybe the players now know a different face of me and not only the face of (manager) Antonio (Conte),” he said.

Tottenham, while still in the Champions League, are trailing Italian Serie A champions AC Milan 1-0 ahead of the second leg of their last-16 tie next week.

The FA Cup was a good chance to win their first major trophy since the 2008 League Cup, but they were stunned by a Sheffield side who scored from their one shot on target at Bramall Lane.

Bouncing back quickly and not letting defeat affect their Premier League progress will be key.

Spurs defeated Chelsea 2-0 at home last weekend and are in the top four in the standings, four points clear of Newcastle United (41), who have two games in hand.

However, Tottenham have lost their last three away fixtures in all competitions and a trip to Molineux on Saturday is not a straightforward task, even though they beat Wolves 1-0 at home in August, and also won by the same score away last season.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris and Yves Bissouma are all out of contention, while Emerson Royal is back after a knee problem.

Stellini added that Conte, who had been resting following complications from gallbladder surgery, will return to manage the squad after the Wolves game.

“Straight after match against Wolves he will be in charge again from Sunday... the doctors decide this,” he said.