Football: Sporting stun Arsenal in Europa League shoot-out

LONDON - Sporting Lisbon knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League with a 5-3 victory on penalties after Pedro Goncalves scored an incredible equaliser for the Portuguese side in Thursday’s last-16 second leg.

Sporting trailed when Granit Xhaka put Premier League leaders Arsenal ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

But Portugal midfielder Goncalves forced extra time when he beat Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a breath-taking strike from 46 metres out.

Goncalves’ bolt from the blue was reminiscent of David Beckham’s astonishing long-range chip for Manchester United against Wimbledon that launched him to superstardom in 1996.

With a pulsating encounter level at 1-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate, it needed penalties to settle the tie.

It was Sporting who emerged with a shock victory as Gabriel Martinelli’s effort was saved by Antonio Adan and Nuno Santos dispatched the winning kick.

Adding to Arsenal’s woes, defenders William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu had limped off injured in the first half after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tried to protect his key players by making five changes.

Arsenal have not won a European trophy since lifting the Cup-Winners’ Cup in 1994 and their wait will go on for another year.

But the Gunners would gladly swop Europa League success for a long-awaited Premier League title.

They sit five points clear of second placed Manchester City in the Premier League as they chase a first title since 2004.

It was Sporting’s first victory in England since 2005 when they beat Middlesbrough in the Uefa Cup.

Arteta had fielded a strong side in the first leg in Lisbon, but was more cautious ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, resting Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Ben White and Thomas Party.

Arteta’s one concession to Arsenal’s attempt to reach the last eight was including Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus for his first start since undergoing knee surgery following his injury at the World Cup last year.

Jesus, who came off the bench against Fulham on Sunday for his first appearance since the injury, nearly marked his return with a goal as he stretched to reach Reiss Nelson’s cross, forcing Adan to save at full stretch.