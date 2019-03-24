Football: Sport Singapore enter three-year partnership with Bayern Munich

SINGAPORE - National sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced a three-year partnership with German football giants Bayern Munich on Sunday (March 24).

The partnership will see both parties join efforts to organise the FC Bayern Youth Cup - an international youth tournament series - as well as participate in coach exchanges and overseas education programmes.

The announcement was formally made on the sidelines of the finals of the 2019 FC Bayern Youth Cup Singapore at the Jurong East Stadium on Sunday morning, where Bayern hall of famer Klaus Augenthaler helped shortlist 16 players who could travel to the Munich in May for the Bayern Youth Cup World Finals. A final team of 10 will make the trip.

Bayern executive board member Joerg Wacker said the club experienced Singaporeans' passion for football when its first team featured in the pre-season International Champions Cup tournament in July 2017.

"In the last two years, we felt that we shared the same vision for football and we are proud to extend our work with SportSG," said Wacker.

"FC Bayern is committed to contribute extensively and positively to the youth football development in Singapore for many years."

SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said: "We are very happy to have a famous global brand in football - FC Bayern - as a long-term partner to enrich our existing programmes.

"There is a lot to learn from them with their longstanding record of producing well-rounded players.

"Their expertise will definitely help to inspire upcoming talents, encourage more players to train seriously and I hope that we will see sustained and increased interest in the sport over the years."