Football: Singaporean may face jail time for damaging London ambulance during World Cup, reports British media

LONDON - A Singaporean man accused of smashing up an ambulance in London after England beat Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals stood trial for criminal damage on Thursday (Nov 29).

Jian Kangyue, 26, two Englishmen and a Scottish woman were reported to have smashed the emergency vehicle's windscreen and made dents in its bonnet on July 7, according to the Daily Mail. The other three accused were named as Scott Dennett, 25, James Elton, 27 and Larissa Bell, 21.

The quartet appeared at Camberwell Magistrates Court in London on Thursday, and were accused of causing total damage of £6,867.42 (S$12,007). The incident also left the ambulance out of service for 34 days.

The Daily Mail said Bell and Dennett did not indicate pleas but Jian and Elton both pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Dami Eniola told the court that seven people "were caught by social media footage to be seen on the vehicle and the bonnet".

The ambulance had been parked on a street and was surrounded by joyous fans celebrating the Three Lions' victory.

Ms Eniola said the damage had occurred while the driver of the ambulance was tending to a member of the public who had fallen and suffered a head wound.

"The bonnet was dented, the windshield was smashed, essentially it was dented," she added.

Police managed to arrest and question the four defendants.

They are reportedly out on bail and will appear at Inner London Crown Court on Jan 8. If found guilty, they could face time in jail. Ms Eniola added that the criminal damage charge has a starting point of 12 weeks in prison.